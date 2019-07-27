Pictures of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 pictures leaked at the FCC

Pictures of Samsung's soon-to-be launched Galaxy Watch Active 2 got leaked on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, which posted them with along with the handset maker's request for approval.

The image of a 40mm watch body carries the model number SM-R830. It is believed that there would also be a larger 44mm variant of the device with LTE support, The Verge reported on Friday.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2's full spec sheet also got leaked revealing a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen on the 40mm and a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen on the larger 44mm one. Both the devices are protected by Gorilla Glass DX+ and have display resolutions of 360x360px.