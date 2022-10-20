PhonePe launches its first green data centre in India

By Pihu Yadav

PhonePe, a homegrown fintech platform, on Thursday announced the launch of its first green data centre in India, leveraging technologies and solutions from Dell Technologies and NTT.

The facility is said to open up new opportunities in data management for PhonePe, with efficient data security, power efficiency, ease of operations, and cloud solutions. The centre will also help the company to build sustainable and efficient infrastructure to scale its operations across the country further seamlessly, PhonePe added.

“This 4.8-megawatt facility, which occupies 13740 sqft at Mahape, Navi Mumbai, is built and designed with advanced alternative cooling technologies like Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) and Liquid Immersion Cooling (LIC). The data centre’s Dell PowerEdge servers will provide exceptional performance, simplified management, and intelligent automation while using less energy,” read a statement from the company.

Speaking at the launch, Burzin Engineer, Co-founder and Chief Reliability Officer, PhonePe said, “It is with this ethos that we are very excited to work with Dell Technologies and NTT to launch our first Green Data Centre in India. This data centre will not only help in further seamlessly scaling our business but also help in reducing our carbon footprint.”

“At Dell Technologies, we are committed to using technology to create a better and more sustainable future. We have been working towards reducing the carbon footprint of the essential infrastructure solutions we supply to our customers," said Manish Gupta, Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India.