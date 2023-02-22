PhonePe deploys 20 Lakh SmartSpeakers within 6 months of launch

The device, as per PhonePe, is being used for the validation of over 750 million transactions per month on average, and is being used by merchant partners across more than 16,000 pin codes in the country.
PhonePe on Wednesday announced that it has distributed a record-high of two million SmartSpeakers in the country within just six months of its launch, providing offline merchants with a fast and reliable payment validation experience.
“PhonePe’s SmartSpeakers help validate customer payments without any intervention, and their speed of audio confirmations has helped build exceptional trust and reliability across over 3.5 Crore merchants on the company’s platform,” the company said in a statement.
According to Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business at PhonePe, the successful adoption of PhonePe’s SmartSpeakers in the market is a testimony to PhonePe’s superior execution capabilities. He noted that PhonePe has always crafted innovative products and customized offerings to address unique merchant requirements. As the company continues to build for its merchants, it will enhance the hardware and software capabilities of the device to actively benchmark its product in the market.
The SmartSpeakers have reportedly helped ease the payment validation experience for merchants using feature phones who relied heavily on SMS. PhonePe SmartSpeakers provide payment notifications in 11 Indian languages, come with up to four days of battery life, dedicated data connectivity, a dedicated battery level LED indicator for ease of use, audio alerts for low battery level, and a dedicated replay button for last transaction.
PhonePe provides a suite of services to offline merchants, including the interoperable QR code to accept digital payments through any UPI-enabled app, the PhonePe Stores functionality, the PhonePe Business app, Store Analytics feature, payment links for merchants to collect payment for goods and services remotely, and now, SmartSpeakers for reliable and convenient payment tracking at stores.
