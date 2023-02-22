English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsPhonePe deploys 20 Lakh SmartSpeakers within 6 months of launch

PhonePe deploys 20 Lakh SmartSpeakers within 6 months of launch

PhonePe deploys 20 Lakh SmartSpeakers within 6 months of launch
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Feb 22, 2023 3:41:31 PM IST (Published)

The device, as per PhonePe, is being used for the validation of over 750 million transactions per month on average, and is being used by merchant partners across more than 16,000 pin codes in the country.

PhonePe on Wednesday announced that it has distributed a record-high of two million SmartSpeakers in the country within just six months of its launch, providing offline merchants with a fast and reliable payment validation experience.

Recommended Articles

View All
Music and 'micro' manifestos make their way into Meghalaya election campaigns

Music and 'micro' manifestos make their way into Meghalaya election campaigns

Feb 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Drug Diplomacy—Here's why India needs a stricter pharma regulation

Drug Diplomacy—Here's why India needs a stricter pharma regulation

Feb 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India increases broadband minimum speed 400% to 2 Mbps — What does this mean

India increases broadband minimum speed 400% to 2 Mbps — What does this mean

Feb 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

World Bank's outgoing president says land reform and credit availability can be headwinds for India

World Bank's outgoing president says land reform and credit availability can be headwinds for India

Feb 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


“PhonePe’s SmartSpeakers help validate customer payments without any intervention, and their speed of audio confirmations has helped build exceptional trust and reliability across over 3.5 Crore merchants on the company’s platform,” the company said in a statement.
The device, as per PhonePe, is being used for the validation of over 750 million transactions per month on average, and is being used by merchant partners across more than 16,000 pin codes in the country.
Also Read: Medical-grade smartwatch CardiacSense receives approval from CDSCO India and US-FDA
According to Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business at PhonePe, the successful adoption of PhonePe’s SmartSpeakers in the market is a testimony to PhonePe’s superior execution capabilities. He noted that PhonePe has always crafted innovative products and customized offerings to address unique merchant requirements. As the company continues to build for its merchants, it will enhance the hardware and software capabilities of the device to actively benchmark its product in the market.
The SmartSpeakers have reportedly helped ease the payment validation experience for merchants using feature phones who relied heavily on SMS. PhonePe SmartSpeakers provide payment notifications in 11 Indian languages, come with up to four days of battery life, dedicated data connectivity, a dedicated battery level LED indicator for ease of use, audio alerts for low battery level, and a dedicated replay button for last transaction.
PhonePe provides a suite of services to offline merchants, including the interoperable QR code to accept digital payments through any UPI-enabled app, the PhonePe Stores functionality, the PhonePe Business app, Store Analytics feature, payment links for merchants to collect payment for goods and services remotely, and now, SmartSpeakers for reliable and convenient payment tracking at stores.
Also Read: Nothing rolls out Android 13 for Phone (1) — Check details here
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

PhonePesmart speakers

Previous Article

What's app? Games among top paid downloads so far this year, but dating apps climb up revenue chart

Next Article

Microsoft inks Nvidia game deal to assuage regulators over Activision merger

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X