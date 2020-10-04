Information Technology 'Personal data protection' bill likely to be tabled in parliament in budget session Updated : October 04, 2020 07:47 PM IST Social media companies will be required to come up with a mechanism to identify users on their platform who are willing to be identified on a voluntary basis. The bill has provisions to grant the right to be forgotten to data owners as well as the right to erase, correct and porting of data. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.