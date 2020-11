Financial services major Paytm on Wednesday said it has partnered with Uber India to extend its postpaid service to riders.

With this integration, users will be able to pay for their Uber rides through their Paytm Postpaid account, enabling commuters to shift from cash to postpaid service, a statement said.

Paytm already has a long-standing partnership with Uber with its payment gateway allowing Uber riders to make instant payments from Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, and cards.

To avail this new facility, registered users can pay through the Paytm app with funds from their activated postpaid account after completion of a trip. The users can repay later by paying their Paytm Postpaid bill which is generated on a monthly basis.

* * * * * FASTag on PhonePe crosses 1 mn users, 7 mn transactions Walmart-owned PhonePe on Wednesday said FASTag, the RFID-based system used to make payments at tolls, has crossed 1 million users with over 7 million transactions on its platform.

FASTag transactions, which were down during the lockdown due to travel restrictions, have since grown 280 percent relative to January 2020, translating to a 21X jump for transactions on PhonePe, a statement said.