Paytm launches 4G-enabled Made in India Soundbox to empower merchant partners

One97 Communications Limited that owns the brand Paytm, country's payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, has launched 4G-enabled Soundbox 3.0 to further empower merchant partners across the country with seamless and secure payment collections. Tech innovator Paytm was the first to launch audio confirmations in India with the Paytm Soundbox.

As of March 31, 2023, more than 6.8 million merchants are now paying subscriptions for Paytm's payment devices like Soundbox and PoS.

The 4G Soundbox is the first-of-its-kind and provides stable connectivity for instant real-time payment alerts, fastest in the industry. In areas where the 4G network does not work, it automatically shifts to the 2G network for uninterrupted connectivity. The 4G Soundbox comes in a new design and gives a battery backup of 7 days, the best in the industry, Paytm said.

Paytm’s Made-In-India Soundbox is highly durable and splash-proof. For ease of adaptability, a new feature has been launched in Paytm 4G Soundbox through which its language can be changed by the merchants through the Paytm for Business app. The auto-assisted device supports 11 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi and Odia, it said.

Merchants have been given 3-in-1 benefits with Soundbox 3.0 — an instant loan facility through Paytm’s marquee lending partners, assured cashbacks on receiving payments, and guaranteed support with a 24-hour helpline and 1-hour call back policy.

Paytm spokesperson said, “As the pioneer in QR-based payments and Soundbox in India, we are constantly innovating to bring enhanced payments solutions for our merchant partners. With the success we have seen with the revolutionary Soundbox, we are now taking it one step further with the Soundbox 3.0, which is laden with innovative features."

Paytm Soundbox, which enables merchants to easily keep track of payments with instant audio alerts in multiple regional languages, has played a vital role in empowering small and micro-businesses in India. The Soundbox provides flexibility and convenience to merchants with support for multiple payment methods such as Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (BNPL), Paytm UPI and other BHIM UPI apps, net banking & cards.

How to get Paytm Soundbox:

Merchant partners can apply for the Soundbox on the Paytm for business app.

1) To order a Soundbox, merchants can navigate to the ‘Accept Payments’ section on the Paytm for Business App and get ready-to-use Soundbox delivered to their doorstep.

2) Merchants can also call on 0120-4440440 and get assistance for the process.