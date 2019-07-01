Startup
Paytm expects to achieve 2 billion transactions a quarter this year
Updated : July 01, 2019 09:35 PM IST
The company facilitates bill payment, online purchase of services and products through all payment methods such as wallet, UPI, net-banking and cards on its platform.
Paytm claims to have achieved 1.6 billion transactions in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year 2019-20 with continuous growth in merchant payments at retail stores.
