Top internet companies write a dissent note on IAMAI’s stand on Digital Competition Bill

A group of top internet companies including Paytm, Bharat Matrimony, Shaadi.com, Tinder-owner Match Group, ShareChat, and Spotify have written to the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL), against the submission made by the industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on the digital competition bill.

In the dissent note, the collective has said that they don’t agree with IAMAI’s earlier submission on the digital competition bill, adding it does not reflect the views of many of the apex body’s member companies.