Top internet companies write a dissent note on IAMAI’s stand on Digital Competition Bill

By Aishwarya Anand  Jun 20, 2023 6:23:52 PM IST (Updated)

A group of top internet companies including Paytm, Bharat Matrimony, Shaadi.com, Tinder-owner Match Group, ShareChat, and Spotify have written to the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL), against the submission made by the industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on the digital competition bill.

In the dissent note, the collective has said that they don’t agree with IAMAI’s earlier submission on the digital competition bill, adding it does not reflect the views of many of the apex body’s member companies.
CDCL was set up by the Indian government in February 2023 to explore a separate law on competition in digital markets. In its submission to CDCL, IAMAI argued against the need for a separate digital competition law. IAMAI, which counts Indian arms of Google, Microsoft, Twitter, Meta, and others as its key members, claimed that this would stifle innovation, competition, and the benefit that accrues to markets and users.
