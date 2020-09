Paytm is back on Google Playstore in less than 12 hours after getting pulled down for violating Google's gambling policies.

Earlier, Paytm CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has expressed surprise over the removal from Google Playstore over alleged violation of gambling policies.

Thanks everyone for your support! Paytm App is back, live in Play Store. 🙏🏼 We launched a UPI CashBack campaign this morning. Our app got suspended by Google for this. India, you decide if giving cash back is gambling. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/w5Rcrs6lLT — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) September 18, 2020

The reason for the removal was explained by Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy, in a statement earlier in the say. "We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies."

