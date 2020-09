Paytm has assured its users that their money is safe after Google Playstore pulled down the app, along with Paytm First Games, for alleged violation of its gambling policies.

In a tweet, Paytm told its users that the app will be back on Playstore very soon. Addressing their worries, the e-commerce to a digi-wallet app, further clarified that all their money is completely safe and they will be able to enjoy the app very soon.

Earlier today, the Paytm Android app was taken down from Google's Playstore on the grounds of alleged sports betting.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Google had notified Paytm developers a few days back on this issue and is in constant touch with them regarding the digital wallet and e-commerce app.