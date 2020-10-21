Technology PayPal to allow cryptocurrency buying, selling and shopping on its network Updated : October 21, 2020 05:36 PM IST PayPal Holdings Inc joined the cryptocurrency market on Wednesday, allowing customers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin and other virtual coins using the U.S. digital payments company's online wallets. It plans to expand to Venmo and some countries in the first half of 2021. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.