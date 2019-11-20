Information Technology
Parliamentary panel on IT to discuss WhatsApp snooping row
Updated : November 20, 2019 02:09 PM IST
The parliamentary panel on IT's meeting comes at a time when 17 civil society activists wrote to the panel seeking a detailed probe in to the snooping charges.
The panel headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has summoned officials from the home ministry, IT ministry and even department of atomic to discuss the topic “Citizens’ data security and privacy”.
Other members of the panel include Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, Trinamool Congress MP Mohua Moitra, as well as BJP MPs Tejaswi Surya and Sunny Deol.
