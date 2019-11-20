#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Information Technology

Parliamentary panel on IT to discuss WhatsApp snooping row

Updated : November 20, 2019 02:09 PM IST

The parliamentary panel on IT's meeting comes at a time when 17 civil society activists wrote to the panel seeking a detailed probe in to the snooping charges.
The panel headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has summoned officials from the home ministry, IT ministry and even department of atomic to discuss the topic “Citizens’ data security and privacy”.
Other members of the panel include Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, Trinamool Congress MP Mohua Moitra, as well as BJP MPs Tejaswi Surya and Sunny Deol.
Parliamentary panel on IT to discuss WhatsApp snooping row
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from December 1: Here's where you can buy it

FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from December 1: Here's where you can buy it

Sensex at record high! 126 stocks from BSE 500 index gave double-digit return in 1 month

Sensex at record high! 126 stocks from BSE 500 index gave double-digit return in 1 month

Patanjali says it has clocked record revenues in H1FY20. Here is what could have worked

Patanjali says it has clocked record revenues in H1FY20. Here is what could have worked

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV