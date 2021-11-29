Parag Agrawal named new Twitter CEO as Jack Dorsey steps down

Twitter Inc on Monday said Jack Dorsey has decided to step down as chief executive officer and that the board of directors has unanimously appointed Parag Agrawal as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately.

"I want to thank the Board for their confidence in my leadership and Jack for his continued mentorship, support, and partnership. I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation," Agrawal said.

Dorsey will remain a member of the Board until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders.

“I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead," said Dorsey.

Bret Taylor was named the new chairman of the board, succeeding Patrick Pichette who will remain on the Board and continue to serve as chair of the Audit Committee. Agrawal has been with Twitter for more than a decade and has served as chief technology officer since 2017.

Taylor said, "Parag understands Twitter and appreciates the Company’s unique potential. He has been instrumental in tackling our most important priorities, including accelerating our development velocity, and I know he’ll hit the ground running to strengthen execution and deliver results. The Board has the utmost confidence in Parag."

On Sunday, Dorsey sent the tweet I love Twitter." Dorsey is also the top executive at Square, a financial payments company that he founded, and some big investors have openly questioned whether he can be effective in leading both.

Twitter has faced some criticism from politicians recently. Former President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter, with Dorsey defending the move, saying the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and Trump's tweets after the event resulted in a risk to public safety and created an extraordinary and untenable circumstance for the company.

Trump sued the company, along with Facebook and YouTube, in July for alleged censorship.