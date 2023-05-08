Panasonic launches new range of 4K Google TVs in India, starting at Rs 19,990

The new range of Google TVs comes in different display sizes, including 32 inches, 43 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches, and 75 inches, and is priced between Rs 19,990 to Rs 3,19,990.

Panasonic on Monday announced the launch of its new range of Google TVs and said that it plans to release a total of 23 new television models powered by the Google TV platform.

The new range of Google TVs comes in different display sizes, including 32 inches, 43 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches, and 75 inches, and is priced between Rs 19,990 to Rs 3,19,990. The televisions will be available for purchase at Panasonic stores, dealer networks, and major e-commerce platforms.

Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director of Panasonic Marketing India, expressed excitement about introducing the new range of Google TVs to the Indian market, saying that they were designed to provide customers with exceptional picture quality and immersive sound. The addition of Google TV to Panasonic's robust TV portfolio reinforces the company's commitment to offering the latest technology and innovation to its customers.

The new range of Google TVs has an intuitive interface and preference prompts, enabling users to control their TV and search for content using voice commands with Google Assistant. The platform also allows users to customise their home screen with their favourite OTT apps and channels and make their own watchlist, enabling them to add shows and movies from their TV, mobile app, or Google Web. Additionally, the platform offers an easy-to-browse streaming experience across all apps, displaying everything the user streams on one screen.

The televisions boast a 4K Colour Engine and high-resolution upscaling for HD/FHD content. The built-in Bluetooth Audio Link function allows for seamless wireless audio connectivity to external speakers through Bluetooth technology.

The latest TV models offer a range of advanced features, including built-in Google Assistant and compatibility with Amazon's Alexa, making it more convenient than ever to discover content. The integration of various OTT applications and IoT device connectivity allows for seamless access to a vast array of content options. The televisions also come with Game Mode, providing minimal delay and a more responsive gaming experience.

Connectivity is further ensured by Panasonic's IoT-enabled platform — MirAIe, allowing for greater control and management of household appliances and a more integrated and streamlined user experience.