Panasonic launches new range of 4K Google TVs in India, starting at Rs 19,990

Panasonic on Monday announced the launch of its new range of Google TVs and said that it plans to release a total of 23 new television models powered by the Google TV platform.

The new range of Google TVs comes in different display sizes, including 32 inches, 43 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches, and 75 inches, and is priced between Rs 19,990 to Rs 3,19,990. The televisions will be available for purchase at Panasonic stores, dealer networks, and major e-commerce platforms.

Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director of Panasonic Marketing India, expressed excitement about introducing the new range of Google TVs to the Indian market, saying that they were designed to provide customers with exceptional picture quality and immersive sound. The addition of Google TV to Panasonic's robust TV portfolio reinforces the company's commitment to offering the latest technology and innovation to its customers.