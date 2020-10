Pakistan’s telecom watchdog on Friday banned the popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok after getting numerous complaints against its immoral content. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement that a "number of complaints from different segments of the society” were made "against immoral/indecent content” on TikTok.

The regulator took the step after a "final notice” was given to TikTok to comply with the instructions for the development of an effective mechanism for a proactive moderation of its unlawful online contents, it said. However, TikTok failed to comply with the instructions which forced the PTA to ban it in the country.