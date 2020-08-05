Startup OYO is starting to restore salaries in a phased manner; still no decision on furloughed employees Updated : August 05, 2020 03:42 PM IST The company announced plans to restore full salaries of all employees in India SA with a fixed compensation of up to Rs 8 lakh which will come into effect from August 1, 2020. In its latest announcement, the company said pay cuts for as many as 60 percent of OYO's employees across India SA stand reversed, and they will receive a full salary in the next payroll. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply