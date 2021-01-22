  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Oversight Board accepts case on former US President Trump's indefinite suspension from Facebook and Instagram

Updated : January 22, 2021 08:20 AM IST

Facebook is passing the buck for its indefinite suspension of former President Donald Trump to a quasi-independent oversight board.
The oversight board is a quasi-independent board created recently by the company to rule on the thorny content issues, like when the posts contribute to hate speech.
It is empowered to overrule the company's decisions and it's decisions cannot be overturned by the CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Oversight Board accepts case on former US President Trump's indefinite suspension from Facebook and Instagram

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Home First Finance Company IPO fully subscribed on day 1

Home First Finance Company IPO fully subscribed on day 1

Bajaj Auto Q3 profit rises 23% YoY to Rs 1,556.3 cr; reports highest ever turnover

Bajaj Auto Q3 profit rises 23% YoY to Rs 1,556.3 cr; reports highest ever turnover

Expect Brent crude to be around $51-52 per barrel in 1st half of 2021, says Wood Mackenzie’s Sushant Gupta

Expect Brent crude to be around $51-52 per barrel in 1st half of 2021, says Wood Mackenzie’s Sushant Gupta

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement