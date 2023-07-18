Outsourced programmers in India face job threat due to AI advancements, says Stability AI CEO

According to Stability AI CEO, Emad Mostaque, India's outsourced coders, up to level three programmers, will likely be affected in the near future, while countries with stronger labor laws, like France, may experience fewer job losses in the software development sector.

Emad Mostaque, CEO of Stability AI, has warned that the majority of outsourced programmers in India may lose their jobs within the next year or two, as artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities increasingly streamline software development processes.

During a call with UBS analysts, Mostaque explained that AI-driven models can now perform coding tasks with far greater efficiency, reducing the need for a large workforce.

He emphasised that the impact of AI will vary across different types of jobs and will be influenced by labor regulations in various countries. Jobs conducted predominantly in front of a computer, with limited interpersonal interactions, will be particularly susceptible to disruption by AI advancements.

"I think that it affects different types of jobs in different ways,” Mostaque said, "If you’re doing a job in front of a computer, and no one ever sees you, then it’s massively impactful, because these models are like really talented grads."

According to Mostaque, India's outsourced coders, up to level three programmers, will likely be affected in the near future, while countries with stronger labor laws, like France, may experience fewer job losses in the software development sector.

India, with over 5 million software programmers, is at the forefront of the impact from advanced AI tools such as ChatGPT. The country has been a preferred destination for companies outsourcing back-office operations and various roles overseas. Among the major outsourcing providers in India are Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Wipro.

TCS, being the largest IT services and consulting firm in India, has already invested significantly in generative AI. The company plans to train over 25,000 engineers on this technology through Microsoft's Azure Open AI service, aiming to accelerate its adoption and implementation.

As the integration of AI accelerates across industries, the workforce is likely to experience significant changes, prompting the need for proactive measures to adapt to evolving technological landscapes.

In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, TCS’s CEO N. Ganapathy Subramaniam said that the company began taking a "machine-first" approach to project delivery about four years ago and it showed how AI will make an “enormous impact on the way that we operate and the way that we do things."

"Generative AI has just advanced it by a few years," Subramaniam said.

Despite AI advancements, Mostaque clarified that his prediction of "no more programmers" within five years referred to coders in the traditional sense.

“Why would you have to write code where the computer can write code better? When you deconstruct the programming thing from bug testing to unit testing to ideation, an AI can do that, just better,” Mostaque said.

“But it won’t be doing it automatically, it will be AI 'co-pilots,'" Mostaque said. "That means less people are needed for classical programming, but then are they needed for other things? This is the question and this is the balance that we have to understand, because different areas are also affected differently."

However, he suggested that while AI will handle various aspects of programming, human input will still be necessary in complementary roles. The shift will demand a balanced understanding of AI's potential impact on different areas and the need for human expertise in other fields.