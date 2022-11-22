OTT players should compensate telcos for data traffic on networks: COAI

Telcos also made a pitch against the administrative allocation of spectrum to private networks, telcos argue that they are best equipped to provide captive networks.

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), on Tuesday, made a strong pitch for OTT (over-the-top) communications services to directly compensate telcos for data traffic they are driving onto the networks, as it advocated a licencing and light-touch regulatory framework for such services.

COAI, Director General, SP Kochhar said that the association, as part of the draft telecom bill, has given its suggestions on how OTT communications services should be defined, to ensure there is no ambiguity.

The other aspects like proposing a financial model for OTT communications services to compensate telecom service providers , through a possible revenue share model, will be made to the government going forward as and when the specifics of the framework for light-touch regulation are discussed, Kochhar told reporters at a briefing.

In future, the same principle of revenue share basis data consumption can be applied to other OTTs (all categories), as well, he added.

Telcos also made a pitch against the administrative allocation of spectrum to private networks and argued that they are best equipped to provide captive networks. They bat for "same service, same rules", and sought parity in licensing norms along with KYC requirements to be introduced for OTT players, for national security.

They also submitted that OTT players should compensate telcos for the network infrastructure spend.

Telcos also sought for Telcos also make a pitch against the administrative allocation of spectrum to private networks, telcos argue that they are best equipped to provide captive networks.

(With PTI inputs)