Business OTT platform content: Adult content worries many, majority seek censorship, finds survey Updated : February 24, 2020 01:39 PM IST Adult content, foul language and anti-national ideology are some areas where Indians do not agree with the online curated content. Out of the concerned, most (25 percent) are worried about the fact that adult content is easily accessible to children. As many as 63 percent of respondents feel that some kind of censorship or at least a code of conduct approved by the government is the need of the hour.