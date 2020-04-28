  • SENSEX
Oracle wins cloud computing deal with Zoom as video calls surge

Updated : April 28, 2020 05:12 PM IST

As corporations and schools shift to remote work and billions of people subject to stay-at-home orders seek ways to remain connected, Zoom has seen daily meeting participants rocket from 10 million in December to 300 million.
The deal is a big win for Oracle, which wants to catch up with rivals such as Amazon.com and Microsoft that have greater market share, and is selling a new generation of cloud technology after its first generation efforts failed to gain traction.
Zoom and Oracle did not disclose the size of the deal, but said traffic for "millions" of meeting participants is being handled by Oracle's cloud service and about 7 million gigabytes of Zoom data per day is flowing through Oracle servers.
