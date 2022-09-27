    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Oracle to pay about $23 million to resolve a second SEC bribery case

    The case is the second time the SEC has charged Oracle for violating the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, an anti-bribery law.

    Oracle Corp will pay about USD 23 million to resolve charges its units in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and India used slush funds to bribe foreign officials in return for business, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.
    The SEC said the Turkey and UAE units also used slush funds to pay for foreign officials to attend technology conferences in violation of Oracle policies, and employees of the Turkey unit used the funds for the officials’ families to accompany them on conferences or take side trips to California.
    Also read: NSE scam: ED files money laundering charges against Chitra Ramakrishna, others
    Tuesday’s settlement includes a USD 15 million civil fine and about USD 7.9 million of disgorgement and interest, according to an SEC order. Oracle did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.
    The case is the second time the SEC has charged Oracle for violating the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, an anti-bribery law.
    In 2012, Oracle agreed to pay a USD 2 million fine to settle SEC charges concerning the creation of millions of dollars of unauthorized side funds by Oracle India from 2005 to 2007.
    Oracle and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
    Also read: ED raids 30 locations across Delhi, 5 states in Excise Policy scam case
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18.

