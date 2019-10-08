#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Oracle to hire 2,000 workers in India and US in a bid to expand cloud business

Oracle Corp plans to hire nearly 2,000 additional workers as part of an aggressive plan to roll out its cloud computing services to more locations around the world.
Jobs will be added in Oracle's software development hubs in Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area and India, as well as near new data centers, said Don Johnson, executive vice president of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure unit.
Seeking to better compete with bigger rivals Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Corp, the move will also help transition Oracle's business software for finance, sales and other functions to new systems over the next year.
