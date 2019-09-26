Business
Oracle says investigators have asked it for information about Google
Updated : September 26, 2019 07:42 AM IST
Oracle Corp, which has clashed with Alphabet's Google in business disputes, has received requests for information from congressional and state investigators looking into allegations that Google violated antitrust law.
Oracle, which is knowledgeable about Google's advertising business, has received information requests from the Texas attorney general's office and the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.
Technology companies, once lauded as a source of innovation that spurred efficiency and economic growth, face a backlash in the United States and the world over concerns among competitors, lawmakers and consumer groups that the firms have too much power and harm users and business rivals.
