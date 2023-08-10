Optoma introduces Ultra HD 4K LED Projector with Google and Netflix integration

This projector is said to deliver 120-inch images when positioned close to a wall. It is priced at Rs 2.80 lakh and promises a high-quality viewing experience for Indian consumers.

Optoma, a brand in home entertainment and pro-AV segments, unveiled its latest offering – the Ultra HD 4K LED Projector TV L1+ – in India on Wednesday.

A standout feature of the L1+ is its integration with a Google and Netflix-certified Android TV Dongle. With access to over 5,000+ apps, music, games, news, and movies on Google Play, the plug-and-play dongle enhances convenience and entertainment.

Gamers are also in for a treat, as the L1+ reportedly offers ultra-smooth motion and reduced ghosting with its 24Hz refresh rates. This technology enhances the gaming experience by allowing players to easily track fast-paced action.

Commenting on the new launch Vijay Sharma, Country Head- India, Optoma Corporation said, “With this new launch we are excited to add L1+ with 4LED technology to Smart Projection TV space. Optoma now has a Projector TV which is compact enough to carry from one room to another and can be installed easily in the tiniest of spaces. It’s a great companion for Indian customers who now want to have 120 inches at home, and with the cricket world cup just around the corner cheer up for the Indian Team by having a stadium at their home.”