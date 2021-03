When it comes to technology excellence OPPO India has been consistently setting and raising the benchmark. And now, SUPERFACTORIES, a show from National Geographic India, is narrating this terrific and inspiring story, by taking viewers behind-the-scenes at OPPO’s sprawling state-of-the-art factory.

The documentary gives viewers a unique insight into the path-breaking manufacturing processes adopted by the smartphone manufacturer to produce millions of pioneering devices every month. The glimpse into OPPO's manufacturing facility underpins why and how the brand has emerged as the largest and most modern mega smartphone manufacturer in India.

The documentary takes you through the intricacies behind the operations of the facility, and how the brand has managed to establish a large footprint in the country. Not just that, it introduces viewers to how the factory produces more than 6 million units every month during peak season, which translates intothe mammoth feat of producing one smartphone every 3 seconds! The film goes on to highlight the faces behind this task, through important conversations with operational managers, R&D teams, and engineers.

The documentary also captures the relentless pursuit of OPPO in creating innovative technology for the Indian market. Spearheaded by its Find and Reno series, and complemented by its advancements in 5G technology, the brand is dedicated to bring the best of global technology to Indian shores.

OPPO’s Hyderabad R&D center is a delight for technology lovers and millions of phone’s customers. The facility is company’s largest research center outside of China and is playing a pivotal role in innovation across fields, including software, imaging and communication networks. In line with its commitment to Make in India, OPPO established this massive manufacturing plant, as shown in the film, at Greater Noida to bring alive the company’s vision to develop new-age technology solutions.

As the industry continues to drive innovation at a breakneck pace, OPPO has been sitting on top of this pile, ushering in some never-seen-before trends. With its focus on R&D, it will further push the bars and introduce ground-breaking technologies to bring the most high-tech innovations to a larger audience in the country as showcased in the film.

Standing at the forefront of the #MakeInIndia initiative, OPPO India makes over 50M smartphones each year. Take a peek inside our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility on Superfactories: OPPO, premieres 27th Feb, 7 PM on @NatGeoIndia & streams on Hotstar. #NatGeoSuperfactories pic.twitter.com/14KPHmGoll — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) February 27, 2021

The film also etches out why OPPO has been instrumental in creating India’s smartphone manufacturing ecosystem. It exhibits that the company has reached the top through its novel production techniques, innovative engineering, and cutting-edge technologies. With a constant focus on providing best-in-class technology to the millions, OPPO's manufacturing facility will offer a strong impetus to its India business, building its legacy further, and enabling consumers to experience pioneering technology ahead of everyone else.

The documentary was aired on 27th February on National Geographic India and is also streaming on Hotstar. This SUPERFACTORIES episode is overwhelming brand loyalists who have gotten a rare sneak peak in what goes behind in making of one of India’s most loved brand.