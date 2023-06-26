OPPO to introduce periscope lens design to Reno 10 Pro+

The company claims that the periscope module on Reno10 Pro+ is 0.96mm thinner than other devices, potentially making it the slimmest and lightest periscope telephoto handset available in the industry.
Chinese smartphone maker OPPO announced on Monday that it is bringing a periscope lens design to the camera module on the upcoming Reno 10 Pro+.
“The periscope design creates a 3x optical telephoto setup that delivers beautifully-proportioned portraits with a soft bokeh background. It even compresses distant elements in a scene—like monuments, buildings, and mountains—to bring them closer to your portrait subject for more dramatic snapshots,” OPPO said in a statement.
The telephoto portrait camera on the Reno 10 Pro+ boasts a 64MP resolution, which reportedly makes it the highest-megapixel telephoto camera in the industry. Supported by a 1/2-inch image sensor, this camera could enable users to capture portraits with up to 3x telephoto with optical image stabilization (OIS). Additionally, the device offers 120x hybrid zoom and the closest focus distance of 25 cm.
The Reno 10 Pro+ also houses three other shooters to complement its imaging capabilities. The 50MP main camera incorporates the Sony IMX890 sensor. Furthermore, the Reno 10 Pro+ is equipped with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera featuring the Sony IMX355 sensor that has a 112-degree field of view.
The Reno 10 Pro+ comes with a 32MP front-facing camera with autofocus for facial recognition and a 90-degree field of view.
To elevate the image processing capabilities of the Reno 10 Pro+, OPPO has integrated the Ultra-Clear Imaging Processing Engine, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
No other specs have been revealed by the smartphone maker.
OPPO has also not confirmed a launch date yet or the price for the OPPO Reno 10 Pro models. The devices are expected to go on sale on Flipkart, which also posted the listing for the OPPO Reno 10 series.
