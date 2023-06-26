OPPO to introduce periscope lens design to Reno 10 Pro+

The company claims that the periscope module on Reno10 Pro+ is 0.96mm thinner than other devices, potentially making it the slimmest and lightest periscope telephoto handset available in the industry.

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO announced on Monday that it is bringing a periscope lens design to the camera module on the upcoming Reno 10 Pro+.

