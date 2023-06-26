CNBC TV18
OPPO to introduce periscope lens design to Reno 10 Pro+

By Pihu Yadav  Jun 26, 2023 9:23:09 PM IST (Published)

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO announced on Monday that it is bringing a periscope lens design to the camera module on the upcoming Reno 10 Pro+.

The company claims that the periscope module on Reno10 Pro+ is 0.96mm thinner than other devices, potentially making it the slimmest and lightest periscope telephoto handset available in the industry.
“The periscope design creates a 3x optical telephoto setup that delivers beautifully-proportioned portraits with a soft bokeh background. It even compresses distant elements in a scene—like monuments, buildings, and mountains—to bring them closer to your portrait subject for more dramatic snapshots,” OPPO said in a statement.
