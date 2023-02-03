OPPO Reno8 T 5G launches for Rs 29,999 — Check details here

OPPO Reno8 T 5G comes in two finishes — Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black — and will be available to purchase from online and offline stores starting February 10.

OPPO, on Friday, launched its latest smartphone Reno8 T 5G with a 108-megapixel camera at Rs 29,999 in India.

The device comes in two finishes — Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black — and will be available to purchase from online and offline stores starting February 10.

The Reno8 T 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, also boasts a 10-bit colour depth to render 1.07 billion colours.

The new smartphone comes with a 108 MP main camera, a 2 MP depth-sensing lens for accurate bokeh in portraits, a 40x microlens for microscopic photography, and a 32 MP front snapper for selfies.

Moreover, the smartphone comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, 8GB RAM and 128 storage. It also has a microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB of storage space, which is rare these days as most brands offer different storage options for higher prices.

With OPPO's RAM Expansion technology, users can extend RAM by another 8GB by borrowing from device storage, said the company.

Further, the Reno8 T comes powered with a 4,800mAh battery that charges 100 percent in under 45 minutes with a 67W fast charger. The device also supports OTG reverse charging.

It runs on OPPO’s ColorOS 13 which is based on Android 13. And for those who care, it also includes a charger in the box.

Along with the new smartphone, the company also launched new earbuds OPPO Enco Air3 for Rs 2,999, which can last for up to six hours on a single charge.

(With IANS inputs)