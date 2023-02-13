hometechnology NewsOPPO offers deals on the new Reno8 T 5G and Enco Air3

OPPO offers deals on the new Reno8 T 5G and Enco Air3

2 Min(s) Read

By Pihu Yadav  Feb 13, 2023 4:29:50 PM IST (Published)

OPPO has recently launched two new products in India — the OPPO Reno8 T 5G and the Enco Air3. Both devices are available on the OPPO Store, Flipkart, and other mainline retail outlets. The Enco Air3 will also be available on Amazon.

OPPO has recently launched two new products in India — the OPPO Reno8 T 5G and the Enco Air3. Both devices are available on the OPPO Store, Flipkart, and other mainline retail outlets. The Enco Air3 will also be available on Amazon.

Recommended Articles

View All

Flights to small cities and towns in India likely to become more expensive

Feb 13, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

ZoomedOut: Here's why market cap is not in a lending bank’s calculus

Feb 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The story behind Mumbai's first transperson-run cafe in Andheri West

Feb 11, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Real Estate Trends — What this year has on the cards in commercial space

Feb 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The Reno8 T 5G boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a 4,800mAh battery that, as the company claims, charges to 100 percent in under 45 minutes with OPPO’s 67W SuperVOOC fast charger.
The device also comes with a 108MP main camera on the back with a 2 MP depth-sensing lens for accurate bokeh in portraits, a 40x microlens for microscopic photography, and a 32 MP front snapper for selfies. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also has a microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB of storage space.
The Reno8 T 5G retails for Rs 29,999.
Also Read: OPPO Reno8 T 5G launches for Rs 29,999 — Check details here
The Enco Air3, on the other hand, come with a transparent lid design and 13.4mm drivers. The earbuds can reportedly last up to six hours on a single charge and have a low latency rate of 97ms in dedicated game mode. The earbuds also support SBC and AAC codecs and can be paired with up to two devices simultaneously. They retail for Rs 2,999.
Available deals
Mainline retail outlets are offering a 10 percent cashback, no-cost EMI for up to six months on various banks, and attractive EMI schemes from leading financiers.
Online users can avail of an exchange offer of up to Rs 3,000 and up to a 10 percent instant bank discount. The OPPOverse Bundle Offer, which provides a discount of Rs 500 on the Enco Air3 with the purchase of the Reno8 T 5G, will be valid till February 16.
Also Read: Mobile World Congress 2023: OnePlus to showcase a 11 Series concept phone
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

OppoSmartphone launch

Previous Article

Nothing boss Carl Pei says he will review Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Next Article

Mobile World Congress 2023: OnePlus to showcase a 11 Series concept phone