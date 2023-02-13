OPPO offers deals on the new Reno8 T 5G and Enco Air3

OPPO has recently launched two new products in India — the OPPO Reno8 T 5G and the Enco Air3. Both devices are available on the OPPO Store, Flipkart, and other mainline retail outlets. The Enco Air3 will also be available on Amazon.

The Reno8 T 5G boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a 4,800mAh battery that, as the company claims, charges to 100 percent in under 45 minutes with OPPO’s 67W SuperVOOC fast charger.

The device also comes with a 108MP main camera on the back with a 2 MP depth-sensing lens for accurate bokeh in portraits, a 40x microlens for microscopic photography, and a 32 MP front snapper for selfies. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also has a microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB of storage space.

The Reno8 T 5G retails for Rs 29,999.

The Enco Air3, on the other hand, come with a transparent lid design and 13.4mm drivers. The earbuds can reportedly last up to six hours on a single charge and have a low latency rate of 97ms in dedicated game mode. The earbuds also support SBC and AAC codecs and can be paired with up to two devices simultaneously. They retail for Rs 2,999.

Available deals

Mainline retail outlets are offering a 10 percent cashback, no-cost EMI for up to six months on various banks, and attractive EMI schemes from leading financiers.