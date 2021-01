The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G will be launched in India today (January 18) at 12.30 pm. The smartphone will be available in a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology and punch hole curved display. The smartphone, which has already debuted in China, will also have a quad-camera setup at the back in a rectangular camera module. The highlight, though, is its 5G connectivity.

Tune in to watch the Infinite Possibilities of Videography at the launch of #OPPOReno5Pro 5G with AI Highlight Video. Get ready to #LiveTheInfinite. Know More: https://t.co/fZ6SLmV9YO pic.twitter.com/syO2tI6bs3 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) January 16, 2021

The official handle of Oppo also kept netizens engaged by popping into the comments section and responding to some of them.

Coming to the price of the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G, it is expected to start at Rs 39,990 for the 8GB/128GB model, putting it almost at par with the cost in Chinese markets (RMB 3,399 or Rs 38,300 approximately). In China, the 12GB/256GB variant is slightly costlier at RMB 3,799 (nearly Rs 42,800). It is likely that the RAM/storage options might be different for the Indian model.

The phone’s front camera will be 32 MP and will also have a selfie shooter embedded in its display. The smartphone will be made available on Flipkart for interested buyers.