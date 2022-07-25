Oppo Reno 8 goes on sale today: Check price and specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 was launched last week in India alongside the Oppo Reno 8 Pro. While the Oppo Reno 8 Pro went on sale in India on July 19, the Oppo Reno8 5G smartphone will go on sale today. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart with special bank offers.

Oppo Reno 8 5G specifications

Display

The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display panel with Full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits peak brightness. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection on top.

Performance and battery

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 8 5G packs an Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and a charger is provided in the box.

ALSO READ: OPPO may launch Reno 8 smartphone lineup in July third week

Camera

The Reno 8 5G houses a triple camera setup at the rear, consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls at the front.

Price and offers

The single variant of the Oppo Reno8 5G will be available in India at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. During the sale, Flipkart is giving a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on purchases made using ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda credit cards and debit cards. Customers will also get free pick up and drop, 24/7 hotline support and free screen guard and back cover on the purchase of the device.

Customers can also get a cashback of Rs 1,200 on non-EMI transactions via ICICI Bank, SBI, and Kotak Bank credit and debit cards. The company is also offering a no-cost-EMI up to 6 months starting from Rs 2,500 on 12-month EMI schemes.

ALSO READ: Here are the top 5 phones you can buy right now for Rs 25,000-35,000