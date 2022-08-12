OPPO Reno 7 Pro price drop in India — check new rate

By CNBCTV18.com

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO has announced a cut in the price of its Reno 7 Pro flagship phone in India. The smartphone was launched in February in India and has now received a Rs 3,000-price cut, said Mumbai-based electronics retailer Mahesh Telecom.

“PriceDrop (sic) Reno 7 Pro (12/256) OPPO Applicable from today 10th August,” the brand wrote on micro-blogging social media platform Twitter.

The smartphone is now priced at Rs 36,999, with prices already being reflected in online stores like Croma and Flipkart, along with OPPO’s own store portal. The launch price of the smartphone was Rs 39,999. The phone only comes in one storage variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The new Reno Pro 7 is the flagship smartphone from OPPO. Sporting a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, it’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max octa-core SoC , along with 12GB of RAM.

The smartphone houses a triple camera setup with a 50-MP primary imager, an 8-MP ultra-wide-angle imager, and a 2-MP depth sensor. For the front camera setup the smartphone uses a 32-MP selfie camera.

Other features include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, pedometer, and a proximity sensor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a LED strip notification sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port connectivity. The package includes a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with an impressive 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

OPPO has now launched the Reno 8 Pro 5G which is being sold at an introductory price of Rs 45,999. The latest flagship comes powered by the all new MariSilicon X Imaging NPU imaging processor along with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC.

