Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G goes on sale in India; check price, specifications and offers

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, which was launched in India last week, is now available on Flipkart from 12 am IST, February 8. The smartphone is priced at Rs 39,999 for the only variant of 12GB RAM+256GB storage and is expected to compete with Realme GT, Mi 11i HyperCharge.

Offers on Flipkart

E-commerce website Flipkart is providing no-cost EMIs starting at Rs 6,667 along with a 10 percent flat discount for Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Standard Chartered Bank card holders. A bundle offer with the Oppo Enco M32 earphones for Rs 1,399 (down from the original price of Rs 1,799) is also up for grabs.

Offers on Oppo website

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is available on the official website with up to 10 percent discount for Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Standard Chartered Bank, and Yes Bank card users as well as no-cost EMIs up to six months from the same banks and Bajaj Finserv.

There is another option of ‘Easy to Own’ finance scheme offered by Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and ICICI Consumer Finance. The customers will also be able to avail ONE EMI Cashback from IDFC First Bank on the 16/4 scheme, which means they will receive an amount equal to one EMI as flat cashback of Rs 2,500. Also, customers can get up to Rs 4,000 additional exchange bonus in exchange for their old device, as reported by Zee Business.

Tech specs

The new Pro version flagship smartphone from Oppo was launched in India last week as part of Oppo's new smartphone series. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC, along with 12GB of RAM, as per the report by CNBC.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G houses a triple camera setup with a 50-MP primary sensor, an 8-MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-MP depth sensor. Another interesting highlight is added to the camera setup in the form or an LED strip placed along the edge that glows as a notification light. At the front, sits a 32-MP selfie sensor.

The smartphone comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port connectivity. The package includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, pedometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor, reported CNBC.