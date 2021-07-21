OPPO Reno 6Z 5G launched: Check all details here

Mobile phone maker Oppo has launched its new phone in the Reno series in Thailand. Highlights of the Reno 6Z 5G smartphone include a MediaTek Dimensity SoC, fast charging support, 5G connectivity and its price.

Price

The mid-range phone has been priced around Rs 29,500-30,000 (THB 12,990) though it only comes in one variant and two colour options. The phone is predicted to arrive in India no early than the very end of this year if even that.

Specifications

The phone uses the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC which is paired with the ARM G57 MC3 GPU. The device uses 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 409 ppi. 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 800 nits brightness. The resolution of the display is full HD+. The device runs on Android 11 OS and ColorOS 11.1, which is a company mod of the latter.

The phone is currently only available in only one variant — 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Customers, however, do have the option of expanding the internal storage via expandable memory in the form of a microSD card.