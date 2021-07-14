Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • technology>
    • Oppo Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro to debut in India today; check details

    Oppo Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro to debut in India today; check details

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Oppo India will get Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro models only and it will be sold at Flipkart.

    Oppo Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro to debut in India today; check details
    Chinese smartphone company Oppo on Wednesday will be launching Reno 6 series in India. Oppo Reno 6 first made its debut in China in May. Oppo India will get Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro models only.
    The smartphone will be sold at Flipkart and details about their price and availability will be revealed after the launch. The Oppo Reno 6 will be available in two colours -- Aurora and Stellar Black.
    Expected price
    Looking at the China price, the Oppo Reno 6 is expected to be priced at Rs 31,800 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage model could cost Rs 36,400.
    Also read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai uses 20 phones at a time; interesting deets here
    The Oppo Reno 6 Pro could be roughly priced at Rs 39,800 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model and Rs 43,200 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB device.
    Specifications
    If the specifications are similar to the China models, then the Oppo Reno 6 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoCs paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 25GB storage. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro model will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM. It will also support 65W fast charging.
    Camera
    For the Oppo Reno 6 smartphone, users can expect a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The front will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
    Also read: Countries with most smartphone users: India takes 2nd spot, find out which is No 1
    Comparably, the Pro model may feature a quad rear camera setup, 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel additional sensors and the front a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
    Battery
    Both the models will support 65W fast charging with the Oppo Reno 6 having a 4,300mAh battery while the Oppo Reno 6 Pro is expected to sport a 4,500mAh battery. Both models come with in-display fingerprint sensors and are likely to have the Android 11 out-of-the-box.
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Wipro561.70 36.85 7.02
    Tech Mahindra1,078.50 28.35 2.70
    HCL Tech989.45 21.50 2.22
    Infosys1,576.90 31.95 2.07
    Larsen1,544.70 31.10 2.05
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,078.40 28.30 2.69
    HCL Tech989.50 20.30 2.09
    Infosys1,576.90 32.00 2.07
    Larsen1,544.30 30.95 2.05
    Tata Steel1,244.60 15.75 1.28
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Wipro561.70 36.85 7.02
    Tech Mahindra1,078.50 28.35 2.70
    HCL Tech989.45 21.50 2.22
    Infosys1,576.90 31.95 2.07
    Larsen1,544.70 31.10 2.05
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,078.40 28.30 2.69
    HCL Tech989.50 20.30 2.09
    Infosys1,576.90 32.00 2.07
    Larsen1,544.30 30.95 2.05
    Tata Steel1,244.60 15.75 1.28

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.58250.09000.12
    Euro-Rupee87.94700.12500.14
    Pound-Rupee103.29200.26800.26
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67510.00190.27
    View More