Oppo Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro to debut in India today; check details

Chinese smartphone company Oppo on Wednesday will be launching Reno 6 series in India. Oppo Reno 6 first made its debut in China in May. Oppo India will get Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro models only.

The smartphone will be sold at Flipkart and details about their price and availability will be revealed after the launch. The Oppo Reno 6 will be available in two colours -- Aurora and Stellar Black.

Expected price

Looking at the China price, the Oppo Reno 6 is expected to be priced at Rs 31,800 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage model could cost Rs 36,400.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro could be roughly priced at Rs 39,800 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model and Rs 43,200 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB device.

Specifications

If the specifications are similar to the China models, then the Oppo Reno 6 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoCs paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 25GB storage. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro model will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM. It will also support 65W fast charging.

Camera

For the Oppo Reno 6 smartphone, users can expect a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The front will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Comparably, the Pro model may feature a quad rear camera setup, 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel additional sensors and the front a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Battery

Both the models will support 65W fast charging with the Oppo Reno 6 having a 4,300mAh battery while the Oppo Reno 6 Pro is expected to sport a 4,500mAh battery. Both models come with in-display fingerprint sensors and are likely to have the Android 11 out-of-the-box.