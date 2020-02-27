  • SENSEX
Oppo Reno 3 Pro pre-booking ahead of launch; check details

Updated : February 27, 2020 07:50 PM IST

Customers can purchase the device with a 10 percent cashback applicable on HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Card EMI, ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI, RBL Bank Credit Card EMI, YES Bank credit card EMI and consumer loans.
The smartphone manufacturer has also shared the camera specifications on the dedicated promotional page on its website.
Oppo Reno 3 Pro will come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64MP Ultra-clear primary camera, a 13MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP mono lens.
