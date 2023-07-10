OPPO Reno 10 series launches in India — Expected specs, how to watch and more

The standard model is believed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The OPPO Reno 10 Pro, on the other hand, is reported to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, while the OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ is supposed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

OPPO is all set to unveil Reno 10 series in India. The much-anticipated launch event is scheduled to take place on July 10 at noon. The company has confirmed that the series will include the Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G and the Reno10 5G.

The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube channel.

OPPO confirmed that the Reno10 Pro+ would have 100W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge capability and claims that the phone's battery can be charged up to 50 percent in 10 minutes.

In addition to the fast charging capabilities, OPPO has also revealed that the Reno 10 series will come equipped with a telephoto lens “empowering users to capture beautifully proportionate portraits with natural optical bokeh and background compression”.

The company had also said earlier that the Reno 10 Pro+ would feature a periscope lens design onthe camera module, which could potentially be the slimmest and lightest periscope telephoto handset available in the industry.

The OPPO Reno 10 is expected to launch with an 8GB +256GB storage option, while the Pro variants will have a 12GB+256GB storage option.

The smartphones in the series are claimed to feature a 6.74-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. They could include a 32MP selfie camera. The standard model is believed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The OPPO Reno 10 Pro, on the other hand, is reported to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, while the OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ is supposed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ is expected to be the highest-priced variant in the series, with a retail price of Rs 59,999. The OPPO Reno 10 Pro is rumoured to be priced at Rs 44,999 and the base variant of the OPPO Reno 10 is expected to be priced at Rs 38,999, targeting the mid-range market segment.

All the models in the series are expected to run Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 out of the box.