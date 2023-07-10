CNBC TV18
OPPO Reno 10 series launches in India — Expected specs, how to watch and more
The standard model is believed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The OPPO Reno 10 Pro, on the other hand, is reported to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, while the OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ is supposed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

OPPO is all set to unveil Reno 10 series in India. The much-anticipated launch event is scheduled to take place on July 10 at noon. The company has confirmed that the series will include the Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G and the Reno10 5G.

The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube channel.
OPPO confirmed that the Reno10 Pro+ would have 100W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge capability and claims that the phone's battery can be charged up to 50 percent in 10 minutes.
