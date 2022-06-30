OPPO may launch Reno 8 smartphone lineup in July third week

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is tipped to launch the latest iteration of its flagship Reno series on July 21. While the company has confirmed that the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro will be launched in India in the coming couple of weeks, an online leaker suggested the launch would be held at noon on July 21.

There is no word on the superpowered Reno 9 Pro Plus.

The official event page for the smartphones' launch in India has gone live, with the company also sending out media invites to the event.

A new era in smartphone photography is calling! With sharper, clearer videos & portrait imagery, especially at night - the OPPO Reno8 Series is set to unleash the true photo expert in you! #OPPOReno8Series #UltraClearNightInPortraitKnow more: https://t.co/3lGaAqxVVL pic.twitter.com/kVOwFDv5CX — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) June 30, 2022

As per OPPO's website. the Reno 8 Pro packs the MariSilicon X NPU (neural processing unit) and supports 4K ultra night videography. The Reno 8 Pro's Chinese version is being powered a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, but the Indian model will likely use the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, reported Moneycontrol.

OPPO is expected to confirm more details as we get closer to the launch date.

