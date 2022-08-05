Oppo could be working on two new foldable smartphones

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Sources claim that Oppo is working on two new foldable smartphones after the success of its Find N. The devices are said to be called Oppo Find N Fold and Oppo Find N Flip.

After entering the foldable phone market with the Find N, Oppo now seems to be working on two new devices and has registered its name as a trademark in the European Union.

The latest foldable flagships are said to be part of the Find N series and will be called Find N Fold and Find N Flip. The devices are reportedly registered at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). Other than that, there is no additional information on the devices.

If the phones launch this year, they could be facing serious competition from Samsung’s Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, which are set to launch on August 10.

Also Read: Samsung confirms Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10 in new teaser

Oppo Find N was the company’s first foldable device and was sold out in minutes soon after going live for sale. The device was only launched in China and was roughly $1,200. Sources say that the “upcoming” foldables are likely to see a similar fate.

Oppo could also launch the Watch 3 in China in the coming week. Other devices that the company is currently working on are the Band 2 and a Find X5 Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The ColorOS 13 is also expected to come out this year.