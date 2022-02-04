Oppo launches Reno 7 5G series in India today; check features, specs and price

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo launched the Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G in India on February 4 following their release in China in November last year.

The Oppo Reno 7 5G is expected to compete against budget performers like the OnePlus Nord 2, Realme GT Master Edition, and Mi 11x, while the Reno 7 Pro 5G will take on against budget flagships like Realme GT, Mi 11i HyperCharge, etc.

The Oppo Reno 7 5G costs Rs 28,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and will hit the stores on February 17. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G has been priced at Rs 39,999 for the 12GB and 256GB model. The device will be available for sale from February 8.

While the Reno 7 series packs in a host of new features and hardware upgrades, it may not be enough to convince the users of Reno 6 to opt for an upgrade. The Indian variant of the Reno 7 5G is also different from its Chinese counterpart and relates more to the Reno 7 SE 5G which was unveiled in China along with Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G.

Tech specs

The Reno 7 5G boasts of a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Oppo has also offered the option of increasing the RAM capacity as per your requirements. On the camera front, the Reno 7 5G sports a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

There is also a 32MP punch hole shooter in the front for selfies. The smartphone has a 4500mAh battery that offers 65W fast charging support. It weighs a mere 173 grams and is 7.81mm thick.

The Reno 7 Pro, on the other hand, features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen offering a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate for a seamless viewing experience. Its display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, which makes it scratch resistant.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX processor paired with 12 GB RAM that runs on Android 1-based ColorOS 12.

The powerful hardware of the device is expected to offer an amazing gaming and multimedia experience to users.

It comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

For selfies, the device features a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 shooter. Similar to its sibling, the Reno 7 Pro 5G generates power from a 4500mAh battery that comes with a 65W fast charging feature.