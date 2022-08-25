Oppo launches Enco Buds 2, new budget wireless earbuds, for Rs 1,799

By CNBCTV18.com

Oppo has launched a pair of budget Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds called Enco Buds 2, successors to the Enco Buds that came out last year. They will be available for sale from August 21 on Oppo’s official website and Flipkart, and are priced at Rs, 1,799.

With the Enco Buds 2, Oppo brings AI Noise Cancellation for calls for better and clear communication. The company claims the buds can offer up to 28 hours of listening time on a single charge and the earbuds, along with the charging case, can go from 0 to 100 in about three-and-a-half hours with a Type-C charger. The earbuds alone can be charged in 90 minutes.

The new 10 mm titanium dynamic drivers are said to provide a “stronger bass” than the Enco Buds. The design is a semi-in-ear style and the earbuds are also rated IPX4 for water and dust resistance, meaning they can resist water splashes, but nothing more. So, if you go for a run in the rain, these might not keep up.

Like most earbuds in the market today, the Enco Buds 2 also perform different functions with a tap. For example, double-tap to play the next song, answer/hang up or touch and hold the earbuds to decrease/increase volume. The earbuds also have a double tap feature that let you control the camera app on your phone and take photos.

The release follows the launch of Oppo’s Enco X2 — the brand’s flagship TWS earbuds — in the country, for Rs 10,999.

