Oppo K3 all set to be launched in India on July 19
Updated : July 11, 2019 01:40 PM IST
The phone, which was launched in China in May, comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 10801 x 2340 pixels carrying a 19:5:9 aspect ratio.
It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC processor and has three storage options.
