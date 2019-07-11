Oppo K3 all set to be launched in India on July 19

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is all set to launch its new model Oppo K3 in India on July 19. The launch date was confirmed in a teaser that appeared on the site of online retailer Amazon India.

The phone, which was launched in China in May, comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 10801 x 2340 pixels carrying a 19:5:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC processor and has three storage options. The model will also come with 3,765 mAh non-removable battery.

On the camera front, the device will come with a 16 MP selfie camera and 16 MP primary camera assisted by a 2-MP depth sensor in the rear. The three variants are 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

As the model is expected to compete against popular pocket-friendly models such as the Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40 and Honor 20i it is expected to be priced competitively as in China where the basic model costs approximately Rs 16,100.