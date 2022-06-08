Oppo K10 5G launched in India — price, specs and other details here

The 5G version of the Oppo K10 was launched in India on June 8. The latest affordable 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 17,499 and will be available on Flipkart from June 15, 12 pm.

The Oppo K10 was launched earlier this year and the latest 5G version of the phone has received some tweaks. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colour variants.

Oppo K10 5G specifications

Display: The Oppo K10 5G comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display and a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels. The display has a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Performance: Under the hood, the K10 5G has MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 5G chipset that is coupled with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Only a single variant with 8GB of RAM (5GB of virtual RAM) and 128GB of storage space is offered. The phone comes with Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.

Camera: The Oppo K10 5G sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. In the front, the phone features 8MP camera for selfies. The rear features various shooting modes such as Night mode, Portrait, Expert, Extra HD, Panorama, Timelapse, and Slow Motion. The front camera supports Panoramic, Portrait, Night, and Timelapse modes.

Battery: The 5G variant of the Oppo K10 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Super VOOC charging technology.