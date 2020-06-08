OPPO Find X2 Series: 5G-enabled series could change the game for the premium business category, to be launched on 17th June

The ever-evolving demand for business-oriented smartphones has seen the development of some of the most advanced, and industry-leading devices over the years. Therefore, they are always a class-apart from all their other premium peers. And the one brand that has managed to always hold sway in this niche segment is OPPO.
The OPPO legacy of innovation is known to all, and with the imminent launch of the Not only this, OPPO has always been determined as an extraordinary brand that aims to inspire the consumers to explore their own X factor. To further strengthen the bond, OPPO has partnered with tech blogger Marques Brownlee, renowned actor Eddie Redmayne and rock climber Alex Honnold under the “Finder Campaign.” The exploration spirit of OPPO is rooted deep in the Find Series and the Finder Campaign brings that to the forefront.
Find X2 Series, the brand is going to revolutionize the premium business smartphone category. The Find X2 Series is the successor to the gorgeous and very successful OPPO Find X that was launched in 2018. Just like the Find X mesmerized the world with its nearly full-screen display and a motorized pop-up camera, the Find X2 is also going to offer a slew of innovative, customer-centric technologies to live up to its predecessor’s legacy.
Take for instance, the screen on the Find X2 Series, which is the most-anticipated feature of the upcoming devices. With a 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen, which comes with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR support, there is no other device that can compete with this level of superior, smooth and seamless viewing experience. This is especially great for business users who can now effortlessly consume all manner of visual content like presentations and charts, thanks to OPPO. The Find X2 Series display so immersive that you will be left wondering if it’s a screen or a window to another world making it #PerfectScreenOf2020.And the display is not the only ‘wow’ factor on these upcoming smartphones in the series. What also makes the series enterprise worthy is its processing capabilities, battery, backed by the latest advanced technologies. The Find X2 Series will ensure zero compromises when it comes to performance. It can be termed a powerhouse with first commercialized 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 technology, world’s fastest fast-charge solution yet, which is touted to fully charge in just 38 minutes, giving plenty of power for business users to handle any task with ease.
Plus, it is packed with Snapdragon 865 chipset to deliver the best performance, so professionals can multitask with their notes, signing documents and even changing slides, all at the same time.In fact, even benchmarking website AnTuTu has recognized Find X2 Series as part of the top 10 “Best Flagship Performance” smartphones in April, 2020.
In addition to this, the OPPO Find X2 Series is also the first-ever premium 5G smartphone series. Targeted at offering a flagship lineup of 5G-enabled devices that deliver an all-round powerful smartphone experience, these smartphones will be tailor-made to suit the needs of all kinds of business professionals.
The Find Series has always represented OPPO’s technological progress, and ability to combine aesthetics with cutting-edge features. With the OPPO Find X2 Series building on that reputation, it will finally give business users the elusive pleasure of being able to flaunt a phone that not only performs beyond expectations, but also looks great in your hand.
This is a partnered post.