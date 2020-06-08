  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

OPPO Find X2 Series: 5G-enabled series could change the game for the premium business category, to be launched on 17th June

Updated : June 08, 2020 08:05 PM IST

OPPO has confirmed that the Find X2 Series will soon launch in India on 17th June 2020, and is targeted at offering a power packed flagship lineup of 5G-enabled devices that can be a game-changer in the business smartphone category
OPPO Find X2 Series: 5G-enabled series could change the game for the premium business category, to be launched on 17th June

You May Also Like

Unlock 1.0 Delhi: Few malls open, more to follow this week; shoppers stay away despite extensive safety measures

Unlock 1.0 Delhi: Few malls open, more to follow this week; shoppers stay away despite extensive safety measures

BSE's platform completes issuance of over 1,000 motor insurance policies

BSE's platform completes issuance of over 1,000 motor insurance policies

India cannot afford negative growth; bank interest must be brought down, says Sajjan Jindal

India cannot afford negative growth; bank interest must be brought down, says Sajjan Jindal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement