OPPO Find N2 Flip launched in India at Rs 89,999 — Check price, availability and more

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO has launched its new foldable flagship, the Find N2 Flip, in India at a starting price of Rs 89,999.

Damyant Singh Khanoria, the Chief Marketing Officer of OPPO India, said that the company is proud to continue its legacy of introducing purposeful advancements and is excited to launch its latest innovation in India. The OPPO Find N2 Flip boasts a large vertical cover screen, an invisible crease, powerful cameras, and the best-in-class battery life, making it the perfect choice for anyone who values style, functionality, and durability.

Specifications

The phone has a large 3.26-inch cover screen, which accounts for 48.5 percent of the top half of the phone. The display allows users to preview photos and videos, and provides quick access to tools like timers, and system settings. The main display on the Find N2 Flip is a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The main camera on the back is a 50MP sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it packs a 32MP front shooter.

Out of the box, the phone runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13. OPPO also promises four years of Android and five years of security updates for the Find N2 Flip.

The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It supports 44W SUPERVOOC flash charging that, according to OPPO, can charge the phone to 50 percent in 23 minutes. The phone houses a 4300mAh battery.

Availability

OPPO Find N2 Flip comes in two colours, Astral Black and Moonlit Purple and will be available starting March 17 on Flipkart, OPPO stores, and retail outlets across the country. However, customers can avail themselves of the phone for as low as Rs 79,999 through cashbacks and other incentives.

Customers can enjoy a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 and no-cost EMI for up to nine months from leading banks during the first sale of the phone.