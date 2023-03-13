English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsOPPO Find N2 Flip launched in India at Rs 89,999 — Check price, availability and more

OPPO Find N2 Flip launched in India at Rs 89,999 — Check price, availability and more

OPPO Find N2 Flip launched in India at Rs 89,999 — Check price, availability and more
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Mar 13, 2023 1:28:52 PM IST (Published)

OPPO Find N2 Flip comes in two colours, Astral Black and Moonlit Purple and will be available starting March 17 on Flipkart, OPPO stores, and retail outlets across the country.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO has launched its new foldable flagship, the Find N2 Flip, in India at a starting price of Rs 89,999.

Recommended Articles

View All
World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran 

World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran 

Mar 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?

Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?

Mar 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return? 

Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return? 

Mar 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Damyant Singh Khanoria, the Chief Marketing Officer of OPPO India, said that the company is proud to continue its legacy of introducing purposeful advancements and is excited to launch its latest innovation in India. The OPPO Find N2 Flip boasts a large vertical cover screen, an invisible crease, powerful cameras, and the best-in-class battery life, making it the perfect choice for anyone who values style, functionality, and durability.
Specifications
The phone has a large 3.26-inch cover screen, which accounts for 48.5 percent of the top half of the phone. The display allows users to preview photos and videos, and provides quick access to tools like timers, and system settings. The main display on the Find N2 Flip is a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The main camera on the back is a 50MP sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it packs a 32MP front shooter.
Also Read: Xiaomi 13 Pro now available for sale on Amazon — Here are the details
Out of the box, the phone runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13. OPPO also promises four years of Android and five years of security updates for the Find N2 Flip. 
The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.  It supports 44W SUPERVOOC flash charging that, according to OPPO, can charge the phone to 50 percent in 23 minutes. The phone houses a 4300mAh battery.
Availability
OPPO Find N2 Flip comes in two colours, Astral Black and Moonlit Purple and will be available starting March 17 on Flipkart, OPPO stores, and retail outlets across the country. However, customers can avail themselves of the phone for as low as Rs 79,999 through cashbacks and other incentives.
Customers can enjoy a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 and no-cost EMI for up to nine months from leading banks during the first sale of the phone.
OPPO users can avail an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to Rs 5,000. Other smartphone users can also avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 2,000.
Also Read: Motorola to launch Moto G73 for Rs 16,999 on March 16 — Check details
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

OppoSmartphone launch

Next Article

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ face camera issues, users complain of 'blurry banana' spots in images

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X